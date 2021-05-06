Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) PT Raised to $52.00

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. Research analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Camden National by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 91,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

