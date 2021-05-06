Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.01, but opened at $45.90. Camping World shares last traded at $45.80, with a volume of 26,722 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Camping World alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,006,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,134,041. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after buying an additional 445,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.