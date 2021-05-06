Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CANF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,956. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $34.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,648.57% and a negative return on equity of 215.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

