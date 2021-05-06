Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,846 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CM opened at $105.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.99. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $105.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several research firms have commented on CM. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

