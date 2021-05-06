Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.77

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 45523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3712 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,307,000 after purchasing an additional 452,855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,419,000 after buying an additional 1,131,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,212,000 after buying an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,795,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,732,000 after buying an additional 516,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

