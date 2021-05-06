Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$45.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$45.00 price target from stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.54.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,867. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,290,112 shares in the company, valued at C$88,661,686.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.