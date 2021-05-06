Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.90.

TSE:CFX opened at C$9.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.90. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$4.41 and a 52-week high of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of C$605.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

