Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Fortress Biotech, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortress Biotech in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. Dawson James boosted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

