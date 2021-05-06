Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.