Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

