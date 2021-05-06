Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 623 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 29,400.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $55.97 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

