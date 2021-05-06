Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 932 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after buying an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.94%.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

