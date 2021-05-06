Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given New $41.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPXWF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Power currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.17.

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $32.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $32.51.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

