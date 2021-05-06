Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.60.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$5.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.89. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.48 and a 52 week high of C$5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$569,682.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,689.80. Insiders have sold a total of 745,444 shares of company stock worth $3,341,388 in the last quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

