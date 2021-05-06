Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 108,095 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,095 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,700 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

