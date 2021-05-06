Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 5,883 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bancorp makes up about 0.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYBT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 45,797 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 43,228 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 43,206 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

SYBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

SYBT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.37%.

In other news, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $48,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,825.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,623 shares of company stock valued at $700,576 in the last ninety days. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.