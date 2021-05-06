Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cardlytics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

CDLX stock opened at $106.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.30 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.00. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,289,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,968,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $327,331.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,145 shares in the company, valued at $45,778,159.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,354 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

