CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$137 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareCloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CareCloud has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.94.

Get CareCloud alerts:

NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $7.96. 165,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,934. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.38.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CareCloud will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,180 shares of company stock worth $964,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.