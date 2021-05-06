CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. CareDx updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of CDNA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,166. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. CareDx has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,557. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Earnings History for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

