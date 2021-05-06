CareTech (LON:CTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $569.90

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 569.90 ($7.45) and last traded at GBX 569.90 ($7.45), with a volume of 74 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 562 ($7.34).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of CareTech in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 541.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 506.28. The firm has a market cap of £625.41 million and a P/E ratio of 25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

