Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

CRRFY opened at $3.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

