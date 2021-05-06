Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $297.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

TAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Earnings History for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit