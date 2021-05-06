Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $297.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

TAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

