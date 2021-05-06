Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. 669,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

