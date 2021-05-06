Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $40,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.16. 1,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,303. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $139.41 and a one year high of $226.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

