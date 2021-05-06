Cat Token 1-Day Volume Tops $681,261.00 (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $681,261.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded up 61% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cat Token Coin Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

