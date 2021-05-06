Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,508. Catalent has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Catalent by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

