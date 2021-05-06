Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cboe Global Markets to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NYSE CBOE opened at $109.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.76.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

