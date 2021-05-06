Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 182.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,927 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.19% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 175,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 81,382 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDX traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,227. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

