Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$9.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.15 and a 12-month high of C$10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.22%.

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

