Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,088 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Centene were worth $21,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 35.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Centene by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,820. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $65.29 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

