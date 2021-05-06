Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.420- EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $59.34. 170,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,488. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several brokerages have commented on CENT. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

