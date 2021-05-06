Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 3,841,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

