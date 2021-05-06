CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.68

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.68 and last traded at $51.28, with a volume of 84231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

