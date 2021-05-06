Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CIAFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $5.52.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

