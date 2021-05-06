Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $120.05. Chase shares last traded at $118.76, with a volume of 13,623 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Chase news, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $35,766.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,884.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $118,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $264,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

