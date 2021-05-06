Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,149,000 after buying an additional 206,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after buying an additional 61,618 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,696,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

