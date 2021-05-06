Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.51. The stock had a trading volume of 163,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,397. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $215.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

