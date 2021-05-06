Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,975 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.36. 374,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,792,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

