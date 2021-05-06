Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 705 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 72.4% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 25,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $580.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,363. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $295.41 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.