Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 750 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.4% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.93. The company had a trading volume of 46,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

