Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

CLDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.56.

CLDT opened at $12.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $612.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,558,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 386,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,213,000 after acquiring an additional 259,986 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.