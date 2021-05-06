Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce $523.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $528.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $520.29 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $505.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

CHKP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.03. 861,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,661. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average of $120.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $101.27 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 102,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

