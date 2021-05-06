Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,015. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 348,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

