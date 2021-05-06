Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.25. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,267. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $122.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,379,000 after acquiring an additional 237,516 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $10,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,098,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,617,000 after buying an additional 34,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

