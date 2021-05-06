Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

CVX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.86. 453,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,637,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

