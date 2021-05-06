Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,688 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after buying an additional 90,396 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $95.08 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $96.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25.

