Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,688 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after buying an additional 90,396 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $95.08 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $96.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit