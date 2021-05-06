Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Markel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Markel by 200.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $8,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,965,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,126 shares of company stock worth $4,937,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

MKL opened at $1,185.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,169.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,065.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $761.06 and a 1 year high of $1,218.88.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

