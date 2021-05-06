Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.27 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

