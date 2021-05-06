Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,991,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,548,000 after buying an additional 183,123 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,302,000 after buying an additional 283,797 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab stock opened at $227.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

