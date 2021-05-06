Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $315,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,551,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,426,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

